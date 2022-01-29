Tasmania's daily cases bump but hospitalisations continue to fall

news, local-news, covid, covid-19, daily, launceston, tasmania, cases

Tasmania recorded 683 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday, consistent with the daily trend plateauing over the last week. Statewide there are now 4935 active cases and in the last 24 hours an additional 690 people have recovered and were released from isolation. READ MORE: Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move The new batch of results marks a jump on yesterday's 584 cases, but still falls below the new cases reported on Thursday and Wednesday, which both tallied above 700. Saturday also marked the eleventh consecutive day of less than 1000 new cases statewide. Meanwhile, despite the rise in daily cases, hospitalisations have continued to trend down, dropping by two patients to 17. Of those 17, seven are being treated for COVID-19 specific symptoms. READ MORE: Pausing of e-scooter trial currently not on council's agenda One person is receiving intensive care. No new deaths have been recorded. Nine patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals in the North. This figure follows concerns raised at Launceston General Hospital after a second ward was designated for COVID-19 patients earlier this week. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

