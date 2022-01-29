news, local-news,

The City of Launceston Council currently has no plans to pause the trial of the new e-scooters, despite concerns from business owners and residents living in and around the central business district. The Examiner reported yesterday that City of Hobart councillors Jeff Briscoe and Marti Zucco had put forward a motion for debate at the next council meeting calling for a pause to access injury and user data. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks The e-scooter trial started in December 2021, with six reported incidents already during the Launceston part of the trial. Coffee Republic manager Robin Smith said the geofencing controls used on the e-scooters did not reflect Tasmanian road rules. "Before starting the trial, council should have gone through the process of using correct legislation to ensuring personal mobility devices are rolled out in a competent manner," he said. "That would negate so much of the animosity building with their use under this roll-out. Council's cavalier 'it's just a trial' approach has needlessly set back the acceptance by non-riders of this new concept while leaving the public at risk." A spokesperson for Neuron Mobility, who run the orange e-scooters in Launceston said the company would continue to work with the council's involved in the trials and the public. "We are conscious that we are only one month into a 12-month trial," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with the council to adapt our service and integrate our e-scooters into the city. Over 99.99 per cent of all trips on our e-scooters have been incident-free." READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win RACT Chief Advocacy Officer Garry Bailey said the trial of the e-scooters fits in with the organisation's 30-year mobility vision. "What the trial has already shown is that over 50,000 Tasmanians have signed up and embraced a mobility option that is well established in cities around the world," he said. "It has also shown that there are legitimate concerns about safety and the infrastructure constraint which is exactly why we have trials - in order to see what works and what doesn't, and make changes accordingly."

