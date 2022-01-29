Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move

newsletters, editors-pick-list, utas, newnham, campus, plans, launceston, city deal, move

Details of what's to become of the Newnham campus once the University of Tasmania moves its operations to Inveresk have been further outlined ahead of public consultation later this year. The newly endorsed plans look to transform the campus into a research and community precinct, comprising a $15.8 million defence cadet facility and a $30 million defence and maritime innovation and design precinct. Alongside the defence hub, the precinct is also expected to house a $15 million joint agriculture facility to host the Tasmanian Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment northern staff along with relocated Tasmania Institute of Agriculture personnel. New green spaces for community use as well as residential housing - including social and affordable housing - are also earmarked for the space and is expected to be developed by Communities Tasmania. With an initial plan now formalised, consultation with the local community is expected to start up shortly and will feed into a more detailed masterplan to be unveiled at a later date. The precinct's redevelopment is part of the wide-reaching $536 million Launceston City Deal, which has brought together federal, state and local governments to tackle a series of major challenges and developments across the city. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer encouraged the public to come forward and contribute to the upcoming masterplan. "Community consultation is essential so the final masterplan is one our entire community can get behind," she said.

