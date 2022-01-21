sport, local-sport,

Launceston Tornadoes have a new development program focused on creating a pathway for young female players to progress to the semi-professional NBL1 competition. Coach Sarah Veale said the club realised more could be done to help young players compete at that level without getting injured. Milly Whitehead, 16, Subi Daly, 15, Macy McCullagh, 15, Annaliese Leeflang, 15, and Amber Brazendale, 16, are part of the program which started about a fortnight ago. "It's been really difficult for the girls that we currently have in our team to make that transition quickly," Veale said. "They come out of under 20s and then all of a sudden they're expected to be able to go and contribute on court. Part of our whole ethos is about developing them as women, their bodies, their game, but also (incorporating) injury-prevention as well. "So we've got a partnership with the Tasmania Institute of Sport strength and conditioning and we're getting our girls in there early. "We want to try and eliminate players doing their ACLs (anterior cruciate ligament) badly or having significant injuries that keep them out for a year." While the youngsters aren't set to play NBL1 this year, they get to train with the senior group and attend cultural sessions. The development players are also part of the Basketball Tasmania state development program which includes weekly training as well as camps throughout the year. Meanwhile, new assistant coach Hayden Zasadny has enjoyed his first month in the job. His ultimate goal is to coach college basketball in the United States. He'd love to get to the US in the next five to 10 years. "I'm just trying to build a good foundation here in Launceston and my main focus at the moment is my club here in Launceston and the Tornadoes," he said. "That's where I'm at at the moment. "Then hopefully getting to the United States one day would be my big goal. "Obviously, I've got a few more years to go before that but that's my long-term goal." Zasadny is set for a great apprenticeship under coach Veale. "When I used to play in juniors, Sarah was my coach through a few tournaments," he said. "We've coached together one other time at nationals. "So it's good I've already got that relationship with her." The new assistant explained the Tornadoes tended to train two nights a week along with their gym and strength and conditioning sessions. He'll continue to play with the Devils in the Launceston Basketball Association men's competition. Veale said Zasadny was a great addition to the team. "He'll be a great head coach of the Tornadoes one day which is why we brought him on," she said. "He's an awesome young guy and he's coaching the under 18 Tasmanian women's and he will be coaching some of our girls at nationals as well."

