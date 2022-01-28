coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded the lowest number of new COVID cases in nearly a month. There were 584 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since 466 was recorded on January 3. The Department of Health data shows a fall from yesterday's figure of 726. There is one COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit in Tasmania. Tasmania's active case numbers have continued to fall for the fifth day this week, with the total number of positive cases recorded at 4942, down from 5026. People in the state's three community case management facilities increased from 10 to 15, while people under observation in the COVID@home program rose from 289 to 307. No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The number of people released from isolation was recorded at 668, bringing the total number of people released to 22,760. 1602 lab tests were confirmed and 338 RATs were distributed across the state. Vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds sits at 44.40 per cent with 36 per cent eligible people having received a booster dose.

