A Brazilian family and United Kingdom man were among the 145 citizens welcomed to the Australian community in Launceston during Australia Day proceedings. The ceremony, held at Albert Hall, included conferees from Nepal, Bangladesh, Mexico, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, India, Netherlands, Pakistan, Myanmar, China, Taiwan, Ireland, UK, Iran, Vietnam, Canada, Malaysia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Samoa, Argentina, Eritrea, Uganda, Afghanistan, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Singapore, France, Indonesia, Thailand, USA, Norway and El Salvador. Tony McDonald was one of the conferees in the ceremony. He first visited the country when he was travelling to both Australia and New Zealand from the UK in the mid '90s. READ MORE: Divers re-enter First Basin as search continues for missing swimmer About seven years ago he came to Australia permanently and his partner took a job. They settled in Tasmania. "I found that people were just so different. It was just so much more friendly and people were willing to make conversations and so on," he said. "It's been a nice journey, and citizenship seemed to be the right thing to do ... but it was really nerve-racking. "To stand up there, you're affirming things in front of a whole bunch of people ... it's a very powerful experience." Mr McDonald was heading from the ceremony to crack open a bottle of sparkling wine. Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten congratulated the new community members on the Australian citizenship decision. "We are enormously fortunate to live in a country like Australia, and it's a tremendous honour to celebrate with conferees as they take this important step," he said. "I have no doubt the conferees who take the pledge this week will add to the diversity of our city and enrich the fabric of our community long into the future." READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated For one Brazilian family, the journey to citizenship has been a five year plan they were excited to have completed. Eduardo Batalha, and his wife and son, said it was hard to leave their home and move to Australia, but they were happy with the decision. "We miss [family and friends], but it's ... something that is not hard at all because when you come to Australia you feel welcomed and you feel part of the community since the beginning," he said. "[Pledging] is actually something that everyone should be keen to do. It's a good thing because it translates the values that we also share, and we can contribute to that towards the future of Australia." The family were excited to celebrate their citizenship status with a meal at one of their favourite restaurants in the city. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

