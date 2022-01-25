Divers re-enter First Basin as Cataract Gorge search continues

news, local-news, swimmer, gorge, cataract, laucneston, police, search, missing, first basin

Police divers re-entered First Basin around midday today as part of the second day of search operations at Cataract Gorge. More divers are available today to aid in the search following the arrival of several from Hobart overnight. Acting inspector Aleena Crack said the lower water levels, compared to yesterday, would aid the search effort. She also noted that the viability underwater had presented a difficulty for divers. In place of the Westpac rescue helicopter used yesterday, the police are now using drones to get an aerial view of the Gorge. "The drones can stay up longer the helicopter as they won't need to refuel," Inspector Crack added. Despite an extensive police presence at the Gorge today, First Basin remains busy, with walkers and swimmers continuing to turn up as the day progresses. Currently neither the First Basin nor the Gorge pool are closed to the public, though police are continuing to as the public to avoid the area and will continue to re-assess the open policy as the search continues. Police are continuing their search for the swimmer who disappeared at Cataract Gorge yesterday afternoon. Following on from their initial efforts yesterday, police and emergency services have once again cordoned off First Basin this morning, while the search effort ramps up. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours Much of the rest of Cataract Gorge remains open to the public, including both cafes, the chairlift and the majority of walking tracks. That said, police are continuing to ask the public to avoid the area while the search is underway. The woman was last seen swimming in the Basin around midday on Tuesday before she became separated from her swimming partner. Police were first called to the scene about 1.15pm on Tuesday after receiving a triple zero call from staff at the Gorge. Police drone operators, search and rescue members and police divers will join volunteers from Surf Life Saving Australia during the search today. READ MORE: The elective surgeries with the longest waits in Tasmania Late yesterday, Launceston acting Inspector Aleena Crack said the search would continue, but no further details about the woman were released. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/c969e73c-ac5e-4062-80a2-960aec59fce0.jpeg/r2_0_4260_2406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg