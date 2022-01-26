news, local-news, sundown point, petroglyphs, aboriginal, carvings, damage, vandalism, theft

An investigation is underway to determine how an ancient Aboriginal petroglyph site in the far North-West sustained damage. A "change in the site" was reported to Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife on Monday. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment - formerly DPIPWE - released a statement on Wednesday morning saying its compliance officers are investigating. READ MORE: Police searching for missing swimmer at Cataract Gorge "Compliance officers are investigating whether part of the petroglyph site has been dislodged by tidal movement or removed, and when this may have occurred," the statement reads. The carvings occur on flat rocks on a strip of about 150 metres along the water's edge, and underwater at high tide, with more seen under the water as the tide goes out. They are located between Arthur River and Temma. Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chair Michael Mansell said they were on much more solid rock compared with those at Preminghana, meaning it was difficult to see how the sea could dislodge them. "Erosion would only be of the sand. I cannot imagine the sea doing much to the rock," he said. "I'd be surprised if nature is able to rip that off. It'd take a tremendous amount of force." READ MORE: Council bans inflatables after Hillcrest tragedy The site has experienced vandalism and theft in the past, including in 1998 when a petroglyph was stolen from Sundown Point. Mr Mansell said the sites would have better protection - including in the instance of natural erosion or damage - if resourcing for Aboriginal management was increased for the West Coast. "The previous vandalism raises the issue about the government working with the land council so that the three Preminghana workers can cover right down to south of Sandy Cape," he said. "We'd be able to employ local Aboriginal people who can cover that whole area and could do it better than it's done currently."

