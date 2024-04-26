Greens housing spokesperson calls Anglicare's Rental Snapshot 'alarming'

Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley has said Anglicare's 2024 Rental Affordability Snapshot "paints a disturbing picture that continues a downward trend in terms of prospects for renters."
Mr Bayley said "It is truly alarming that zero per cent of Tasmanians who are on some kind of income support, be it Disability, the Aged Pension or Youth Allowance, and the like, can afford rentals here in Tasmania."
Anglicare's Rental Affordability Snapshot reviews properties listed for rent on a weekend in March.
Then, it assesses if they are affordable and appropriate for households on low and fixed incomes, such as the Age Pension, JobSeeker and Youth Allowance.
Anglicare's Snapshot revealed that low-income earners and other socioeconomic groups cannot afford to rent property in Tasmania.
"This is truly alarming and points to the urgent need for reform in the rental space," Mr Bayley said.
The spokesperson said that during the Greens' election campaign, its members worked to ensure this issue was prioritised.
Mr Bayley said, "It was positive to see both the Liberal and Labour parties come some way to recognise the pain that renters are facing and announce initiatives that would address those concerns."
However, the Greens spokesperson said "more needs to be done," further stating, "There needs to be greater controls on rentals."
"We need to rein in short-stay accommodation and take other steps to improve the rental market for Tasmanians.
"The Greens will be going into the 51st parliament with a very different parliament to what we had over the last term.
"That presents a massive level of opportunity for collaboration, coordination, and actually achieving some outcomes on the floor of parliament for renters here in Tasmania," Mr Bayley said.
He also said, "The Greens want to push the Tasmanian Government in parliament to fund its promises to build more houses properly."
Addressing some of the data in the recent Anglicare Snapshot, Mr Bayley highlighted the issue of people facing rental stress due to skyrocketing rents and dealing with short-stay accommodation, which he said "cannibalises the rental market."
"And we need to make sure that when a renter has a house, they can't be kicked out of it, and we need to make sure there are no cause evictions for renters," Mr Bayley said.
Mr Bayley said these are essential initiatives that the community services sector, the Tenants' Union of Tasmania, TasCOSS, Anglicare, and other groups have long highlighted.
