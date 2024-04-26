The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Greens housing spokesperson calls Anglicare's Rental Snapshot 'alarming'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated April 27 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley (back left) with fellow Greens at Princess Square, Launceston: Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley (back left) with fellow Greens at Princess Square, Launceston: Picture by Phillip Biggs

Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley has said Anglicare's 2024 Rental Affordability Snapshot "paints a disturbing picture that continues a downward trend in terms of prospects for renters."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.