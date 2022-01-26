community,

With over half a century of experience volunteering and working for Scouts Tasmania, John Christopher Cornish's loyalty and dedication to the world famous brand has been commended, with the awardment of an Order of Australia medal for service to youth. Mr Cornish said he initially became involved in Scouts when he was eleven, while living in Hobart, but after moving to Blackmans Bay a number of years later, he stopped attending. READ MORE: Woman dies from COVID in the LGH It was only at the age of 18, and after a chance encounter on a bus, that Mr Cornish became involved with the organisation once again. "I sat next to a fellow who, after we got talking, asked me if I was ever in Scouts, to which I replied that I had," he said. READ MORE: The elective surgeries with the longest waits in Tasmania "He then told me that he was the Scout leader at Blackmans Bay, which he of course followed up with the fateful words of 'I really need some help, we have a lot of kids there'." It was a moment that changed Mr Cornish's life forever and set forwarth a journey within the organisation that would see him coordinate several troops across the state, before eventually settling in Launceston and serving as Scouts Tasmania's chief commissioner. READ MORE: Launceston man fighting for life after veering off road "I'm thrilled to be awarded, but only because I realise that it was my peers, some of whom I worked with for close to 60 years, that recommended me for the award, which means they appreciated what I did with and for them as both a team leader and a team player," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/fe55ec7c-911b-403a-9724-63d17251ef22.jpeg/r15_0_5300_2986_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg