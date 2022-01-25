coronavirus, covid, death, tasmania, cases, icu, hospital

COVID-19 is being considered a "contributing factor" in the death of a 79-year-old woman in the Launceston General Hospital, Premier Peter Gutwein says. The woman's death was reported in the Health Department's COVID data on Tuesday morning, which covers until 6pm the previous day, taking the number of COVID deaths in Tasmania to 16 since the pandemic started and the third since borders reopened on December 15. Mr Gutwein said the woman had "serious underlying" health issues, but COVID had been a factor. The Coroner is continuing to investigate the death of a 36-year-old woman in the North-West and whether COVID complications played a part. READ MORE: The elective surgeries with the longest waits in Tasmania "My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have passed away," Mr Gutwein said. Three people are in intensive care with COVID-19, one of whom is on a ventilator. Thirty-five people are in hospital in Tasmania with COVID, of whom 15 are being treated for COVID as their primary condition. READ MORE: Arrest made following suspected Sprent murder Three people are in their 90s, six in their 80s, seven in their 70s, six in their 60s, six in their 50s, two in their 40s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, one aged between 10 and 19, and one aged under 10. The child under 10 is among those being treated for COVID, rather than for unrelated medical issues. There was a slight increase in new cases, from 619 on Monday to 643 in Tuesday's update - the first increase in almost a week. Active cases have continued to decline however, sitting at 5252. The number of people released from isolation in the past day increased to 954, compared with 706 the previous day. READ MORE: Testing rebate for RATs offered by St.LukesHealth On Monday, the Department of Health stated there had been "speculation in the community" about whether COVID complications were the cause of death of a 36-year-old woman in the North-West. "This has not been formally determined," state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said in a statement. "Given the circumstances surrounding her death, the matter has been referred to the Coroner for determination." Premier Peter Gutwein will provide an update at 11.30am.

