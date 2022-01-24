news, local-news,

A Launceston man involved in a serious crash at Mowbray on Sunday remains in a critical condition at the Launceston General Hospital. Tasmania Police said the 54-year-old veered his red dual-cab Holden Rodeo, bearing Victorian registration plates, off Vermont Road about 11am. READ MORE: Offender linked to death at Sprent remains at large The car was driven over an embankment between where a row of houses ended and where the railing of an overpass began, before plummeting head on into the rocky terrain beside a railway track metres below. No further details regarding the incident itself were provided by police as investigations attempting to ascertain exactly how the vehicle veered off the road were still ongoing. READ MORE: New and active cases drop for fifth straight day A police spokesperson said crash investigations of this nature could often take a considerable amount of time, which could vary between weeks and even months. Anyone with information about the crash at Mowbray should call police on 131 444. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/ea03fc27-1de5-4876-b275-e62e75e183dc.jpg/r11_260_4989_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg