After more than half a century of volunteering, Invermay-born Pamela Dawn Watkins OAM has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to the community through a range of organisations. Mrs Dawn Watkins OAM first caught the volunteering bug from her father, who contributed to Meals on Wheels and used to deliver library books to those who couldn't leave their house. Now aged 77, Mrs Watkins OAM has spent some of the intervening years volunteering her time at Launceston's Old Umbrella Shop and Franklin House. She was also a volunteer driver for the Australian Red Cross and a blood donor for more than 40 years. Mrs Watkins OAM has also helped lead and shape several volunteer groups, including as president of the Northern Tasmania branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, as committee member and former vice-chairman for patient support charity Spurr Wings, as a board member for the John Lewis Foundation and as the former president of the Launceston Penguin Club. When asked what moments in her life of volunteering she cherished most, Mrs Watkins OAM brought attention to her recent role as president of international women's organisation Inner Wheel Australia. Her work with Inner Wheel spans more than two decades and encompasses several other roles including national home hosting coordinator for the 2018 International Inner Wheel Convention in Melbourne as well as former president and member of the Kings Meadows and West Launceston branches Outside of her busy volunteering schedule, she has also acted as a foster parent and exchange student host. Mrs Watkins OAM was notified of her nomination late last year and said it was quite a surprise. "It was most unexpected. You don't do this for an award or any pats on the back, You do it for the community," she said. For her work to date, she has already received an Outstanding Service Award from the Australian Red Cross in 2018 and an Australia Day Citizen Award from the Launceston City Council in 2008. The latter honour was also awarded to her father.

