A hard working member of the St Helens community has been honoured for his outstanding service to the community of Break O'Day. Andrew MacGregor has spent a large portion of his life helping out his local community and started in the Portland Council in the early 90's. He said it was something that grew exponentially, as he found a love for for helping others. RELATED: Meet the Northern Tasmanians being honoured this Australia Day "It's a great honour and I'm thrilled to get it," he said. "The main thing for me is that I am accepting the honour on behalf of all the people I have worked with and all the organisations I have been a part of. It's not just for me, it's for the staff and members of these organisations too. "You start helping your community in some form and in my case it was as a member of the Portland Council. It just grows, you get a sense that you are making a difference in the community and you can help and it blooms and it becomes a part of you." READ MORE: Testing rebate for RATs offered by St.LukesHealth Mr MacGregor has been part of many different organisations in the Break O'Day area over the years including being a board member for the Tasmanian Community Fund, Foundation Chairman of the Break O'Day Business Enterprise Centre and Chair of the Medea Park Residental Care Centre among other achievements.

