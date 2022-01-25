news, local-news,

A 25-year-old man was arrested late on Monday night in relation to a suspected murder in Tasmania's North-West at the weekend. About 2am Tuesday, Tasmania Police announced the man had been taken into custody without incident. "Multiple police resources, including members of the Special Operations Group, attended a property at East Devonport a short time ago and took a man into custody in relation to the suspicious death at Sprent," a police spokesperson said. The body of a dead 59-year-old man was found with significant head injuries on Chilcotts Road on Sunday evening. Detective Inspector Steve Jones said the body belonged to a man who lived on the property in a caravan, from which firearms had been stolen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/56059df9-f7bf-426d-b6ab-27ebb02740f2.JPG/r0_132_5568_3278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg