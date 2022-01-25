Police arrest 25-year-old in Devonport after suspected Sprent murder
A 25-year-old man was arrested late on Monday night in relation to asuspected murder in Tasmania's North-West at the weekend.
About 2am Tuesday, Tasmania Police announced the man had been taken into custody without incident.
"Multiple police resources, including members of the Special Operations Group, attended a property at East Devonport a short time ago and took a man into custody in relation to the suspicious death at Sprent," a police spokesperson said.
The body of a dead 59-year-old man was found with significant head injuries on Chilcotts Road on Sunday evening.
Detective Inspector Steve Jones said the body belonged to a man who lived on the property in a caravan, from which firearms had been stolen.
