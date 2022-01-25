St.LukesHealth offer $20 RAT rebate for its members
A Tasmanian private health insurer is offering rebates on rapid antigen tests for its members in an effort to make testing more accessible.
St.LukesHealth has introduced a one-off benefit for members who purchase rapid antigen test kits with the insurer offering a reimbursement of $20 per policy over the next 12 months.
St.LukesHealth chief executive Paul Lupo said claiming the benefit would not reduce any existing benefits on members' policies.
