A Tasmanian private health insurer is offering rebates on rapid antigen tests for its members in an effort to make testing more accessible. READ MORE: Offender linked to death at Sprent remains at large St.LukesHealth has introduced a one-off benefit for members who purchase rapid antigen test kits with the insurer offering a reimbursement of $20 per policy over the next 12 months. READ MORE: Your guide to Tasmania's dog friendly hikes, beaches and attractions St.LukesHealth chief executive Paul Lupo said claiming the benefit would not reduce any existing benefits on members' policies.

