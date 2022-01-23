news, local-news,

A 54-year-old Launceston man is in a critical condition after driving his ute off an embankment at Mowbray. Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash on Venmont Road about 11am on Sunday. The red dual-cab Holden Rodeo, bearing Victorian registration plates, had veered off the road through a gap, positioned between where a row of houses end and before where the barrier of the railway overpass begins. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries The ute then plummeted metres below, before meeting a large stone wall, tightly bordering the railway tracks, head-on. The road is relatively straight, but there is an extremely slight bend within close proximity to where the incident occurred, It is understood that the car did not roll over, nor did it collide with any objects on its way down, however, according to a police spokesperson, the impact, that essentially compacted the entire front section of the vehicle, caused serious injuries to its sole occupant, specifically around his head and chest. No road closures were put in place, but police requested that members of the public either avoid the area or proceed with caution when passing, as emergency services remained at the scene for a number of hours. READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 By 2:30 the ute had been extracted from the wreck and police had left the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The collision was the third single vehicle incident across Tasmania in under a week following a rollover on the Bass Highway, near Deloraine, last Sunday, which resulted in the driver's death, as well as another rollover at Acton Park, on Saturday, where minor injuries were sustained. READ MORE: Tullah bushfire now under control, TFS says Hours before the Acton Park crash, another incident involving a single car occurred. Emergency services were called to North Hobart about 1am on Saturday after a 47-year-old man was found with significant injuries by the side of the road. A 45-year-old woman from Blackmans Bay, understood to have known the man, was found inside a damaged vehicle, located a short distance away. READ MORE: WWII veteran shares his secret to a century of living She was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident, and was bailed to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date. The man remained in a serious condition in the Royal Hobart Hospital yesterday. Saturday's two incidents, paired with the Mowbray crash on Sunday means Tasmania Police attended three serious road incidents in under 48 hours. Anyone with information about yesterday's crash at Mowbray should call police on 131 444. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

