A Launceston family has only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their family home, says a relief fund organiser. Tasmania Fire Service attended the Bakes' weatherboard cottage on Paranaple Road, Kelso, at nearly 6pm on Wednesday after being alerted to a fire. When crews from Kelso, Gravelly Beach, Winkleigh, and Beaconsfield arrived, they found the 1950's cottage fully alight. READ MORE: Athletics coach ran from police after victory celebration Kelso fire brigade chief Steve Masters said the house was "fully engulfed and just a cloud of black smoke". It took crews about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control, and the cottage suffered extensive damage. "The house is still standing, but there is nothing left of it," Mr Masters said. GoFundMe campaign organiser for the family, Bec Orchard, said thankfully the family, with their three children, were able to get out of the house. However, they were unable to save their vehicle or belongings. "They have walked away with nothing but the clothes on their back," she said. READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day "Every little bit helps, please donate what you can to help this poor family start again and relieve some financial stress in such an awful situation." The fire caused $300,000 in damage and investigations concluded the fire was accidental, but the cause was not released. Mr Masters said structure fires were not common in the area, with the crew mainly dealing with bushfires. The GoFundMe, at the last check, had raised $760 for the Bakes family. To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-a-young-family-start-again The fire came after another house fire in Hobart claimed the life of one person a week ago. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

