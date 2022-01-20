news, local-news,

A structure fire that Tasmania Fire Service attended at Paranaple Road, Kelso, overnight has caused $300,000 in damages. About 5.50pm on Wednesday, TFS were alerted to a fire in a small weatherboard cottage. When crews from Kelso, Gravelly Beach, Winkleigh, and Beaconsfield arrived, they found the cottage fully alight. It took crews about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control, and the cottage suffered extensive damage. The house was constructed in 1950, and it is believed the cottage was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Investigations concluded the fire was accidental.

