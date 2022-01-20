news, local-news,

A coach of long-distance runners ran from police after a victory celebration got out of control, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. Joshua Dylan Harris, 31, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on December 5 last year. Police prosecutor Brad Collins said that Mr Harris was seen about 12.1 am in the central business district stumbling with a ripped shirt which revealed his torso. Mr Collins said he was attempting to get into moving vehicles. "Police were giving him a formal direction to leave the area when he fled on foot up George Street," he said. "The defendant tripped over and was arrested." Defence counsel Andrew Lonergan said Mr Harris coached long-distance runners for about 10 hours a week as well as a teaching job. "He had been out celebrating with a friend who won a race and it got a bit out of hand," Mr Lonergan said. "He has no memory of the incident and accepts the police facts." He said the incident had been a significant lesson for someone who had no prior convictions of any kind. Mr Lonergan asked that his client not be convicted because of his good record and an early plea of guilty. Magistrate Ken Stanton dismissed the charge, but ordered that Mr Harris pay court costs of $69.30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/c9b72e26-3e3c-4e86-96db-935975653392.jpg/r10_224_4322_2660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg