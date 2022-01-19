news, local-news,

People visiting the CBD over the next few days shouldn't be too alarmed if they see something hovering over them for extended periods of time. It's not a bird, and it's definitely not Superman, but the reason for its presence is equally fascinating. The City of Launceston started conducting an aerial survey on Wednesday using a helicopter to update its 3D computer models of the municipality. READ MORE: Testing requirement removed for vaccinated travellers The aerial survey involves capturing a sequence of photographs that are stitched together and imported into specialised software to render an accurate 3D model. The 3D models will help to assist the council with the assessment of planning applications and the development of major projects in the city. Council strategy, economic development and analytics team leader Jarred Ranson said the last aerial survey was six years ago. "In the intervening period the City of Launceston has approved more than half a billion dollars of development, so the municipality has changed considerably in that time and we want to ensure our modelling is up to date," Mr Ranson said. "What it means is that over the next few days, you may notice a helicopter flying above the city during daylight hours as this image capture is completed. "This kind of modelling gives planners, developers, councillors and the general public a different way to view and interact with the city." This technology has potential to allow inquisitive young and older people a view of how the city is developed over the last six years. READ MORE: Olympic medalist makes plea for indoor community pool The potential is there for residents of Launceston to view their area and see the changes that have happened over a short period of time. "This year the council is also working with partner agencies to provide new satellite mapping of the municipality for use in products like Google Maps, to ensure satellite imagery of Launceston remains relevant and up to date," Mr Ranson said. The council routinely publishes map data on its website, along with a host of other open data resources. The helicopter is expected to operate during daylight hours until Friday, with the weather playing a significant part in the success of the operation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/22ce2800-2223-481d-bb65-372d9d5a69fd.jpg/r2_215_4198_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg