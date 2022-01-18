newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A home just outside of an important historical village in the centre of Tasmania is up for sale for the first time since it was built almost two centuries ago. The town of Oatlands is situated along the shores of Lake Dulverton, 84 kilometres north of Hobart and 115 kilometres south of Launceston. According to the 2016 census, it had a population of 683. Oatlands is one of Tasmania's oldest settlements and has the largest collection of sandstone buildings in a village setting in Australia. READ MORE: A breakdown of events cancelled and those still going ahead In total, 87 original sandstone buildings, constructed with stone quarried along the shores of the nearby lake, are scattered along the town's main street. All of which heavily contribute to the town's authentic colonial character. Among the plethora of heritage homes in the area, there stands a colonial-era, Georgian property that has never been sold. Kenmore Arms, also known as Old Pass House, is located seven-kilometres north of Oatlands on the Midland Highway, along a stretch of road well known for its hedgerows, deciduous English trees, and topiary. READ MORE: Aged care lockdowns start to wind down as RAT kits arrive The property was built by Daniel O'Conner, a recently discharged Sergeant of the Royal Staff Corps. On August 20th, 1829, he applied for a land grant and received 40 hectares of land at St. Peter's Pass as a military claim, on which he intended to build an inn. Positioned on the historic St. Peter's Pass, a part of the main road between Hobart and Launceston, which was frequented by coaches in the 1800's and early 1900's, Kenmore was in a prime position to serve that very purpose, and between 1832 and 1834, under the ownership of O'Conner, Kenmore operated as an Inn. READ MORE: Retirement village cops devastating blow after plans rejected During this period, Kenmore, like many other inns that occurred at intervals along this particular route, experienced great success in catering for the needs of both travellers and horses and was even referred to as a "commodious Inn" in the 1833 Almanack. However, after O'Conner's death in 1854, Kenmore Arms was absorbed into the larger St. Peter's Pass Estate of Askin Morrison, who was O'Conner's business partner. Kenmore has remained under the ownership of the family, as a private residence, until this day. The real estate agent tasked with selling the four-hectare property, Dominic Romeo, of Circa Heritage and Lifestyle, said he believed Kenmore Arms could sell for upwards of $1.3 million. READ MORE: George Town man freed from Risdon Prison "There is the allure of early Tasmanian architecture, particularly Georgian and early Colonial buildings sitting on sweeping acreage," he said. "It's everybody's heritage dream, and Kenmore is an ode to Tasmania and part of our living breathing Colonial history." Mr Romeo also said the two-storey, residence was "graciously imposing", with an entrance hall that leads to several "beautifully proportioned" rooms, including the drawing-room, dining room, library and office. He said the ground floor also included a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, sunroom, and large cellar complex consisting of four rooms, while the upstairs area included six bedrooms, a hallway, and a large loft.

