A George Town man found guilty of family violence offences spent more time in jail awaiting a court date than he would ordinarily have received by way of sentence, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard. The court heard that Will Allan Bancroft, 23, had been in custody since December 1. He pleaded not guilty to a count of wounding alleged to have occurred on November 19. In court on Monday Bancroft pleaded guilty to a count of common assault between November 9 and November 16, breaches of an interim family violence order and breaches of bail. Prosecutor Kelly Brown said that Bancroft and his ex-partner were lying on a bed when they began arguing about their relationship. He kicked her in the buttock causing a bruise. Ms Brown said Bancroft was bailed on November 22 to appear on December 15. However, he did not appear. Ms Brown said Bancroft breached the conditions of a family violence order by using a YouTube account he shared with his ex-partner and the Find My iPhone feature to attempt to contact the complainant. Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said Bancroft had been in custody since December 1 and had also spent four days in custody from November 19-22 - a total of seven weeks and two days. When Ms Flanagan made a sentencing submission, Mr Stanton intervened. "I wonder if any additional penalty is appropriate other than an order to aid his rehabilitation," he said. "He has spent seven weeks in custody for offences for which he may not have received a prison sentence at all, let alone seven weeks," he said. Mr Stanton sentenced Bancroft to the time he had already served. "I think any additional penalty would be exceeding anything proportionate," he said. He said laws in relation to bail and sentencing were different and a refusal of bail on the wounding charge contributed to him spending seven weeks in custody. Mr Stanton granted an application from Ms Brown that a $1000 surety for Bancroft be forfeited to the State because he failed to appear in court. He committed Bancroft to the Supreme Court for trial on March 15.

