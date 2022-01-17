newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Opening the borders on December 15 was always going to let COVID-19 in, but the events industry has struggled with cancellations and postponements since then. In the past two weeks, several major events announced they would not go ahead in 2022. However, some events are determined to push on, regardless of the pandemic. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the events industry experienced several major cancellations. Festivale was one of the first, with organisers making the announcement last year before borders reopened. Chairman David Dunn previously said pushing on with planning for an event riddled by COVID uncertainty could prove to be a financial blow. "We cannot take the financial risk of planning an event for early in 2022 where there is a significant risk of us having to cancel or make significant changes close to the event," he said. This year may have started out strong with New Year's Eve events around the state still going ahead, but the past few weeks have seen cancellations climb. READ MORE: Invermay man dies in Bass Highway crash Some Australia Day events have already been cut, such as Henley-on-Mersey. Committee chairman David Crampton previously said the aim was to provide a function that was safe and enjoyable, but there were concerns that the aim was unachievable. "In all that atmosphere of apprehension, we decided that the safe course was to cancel this year and hope that people understood," he said. The event joined others such as the Exeter Show, SteamFest, and A festival called PANAMA in waving goodbye to a 2022 season. "We would like to run again in 2023, but our plans will be dictated by the state of the pandemic," PANAMA organisers previously said. Other events cancelled or postponed include the Wynyard Agricultural Show, Devil Country Muster, Twilight on the Duck, Taste of the North West, and the Wynyard Family FunFair. Upcoming events that are still scheduled to go ahead at this stage include Mona Foma, select Australia Day celebrations, and the National Penny Farthing Championships. In March, the Red Hot Summer Tour is also still scheduled to go ahead, while the Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival and the Australian Musical Theatre Festival are green lights for April and May respectively. Though Agfest was pushed back from May to August, the event is still going ahead at this stage. Dark Mofo has not made a 2022 announcement in regards to pandemic concerns, and the website indicates this year's festival is still very much alive. Festival of Voices will be held in July and organisers have updated the website to fall in line with current government and Public Health directions on COVID-19 safety plans. Events that would normally be held later in the year such as Junction Arts and the Tasmanian Craft Fair are yet to make any definite announcements, but both have also updated their websites to indicate the 2022 events are being planned. In the midst of all the turmoil, a new event has decided to open up on the state's East-Coat during the first week of March. Spoke Motorcycle Festival was born out of a love for motorcycles and the lifestyle the machines bring. The event will be set on private property just outside of Swansea, and provide a platform for motorcyclists to connect and share their stories, bikes, and racing. READ MORE: Amanda Johnstone's business ambitions takes her global Founder and creative director Brett Withington said if people had nothing in common except for riding, then there was an understanding of what it was like to connect with life on two wheels. One day, Mr Withington went to a motorcycle information evening in Launceston while waiting for his new bike to turn up. About 40 people were there having a few beers and sharing stories, but he thought there should be more of that. "It's not just the motorcycle conversations, but it's just good mental health. A group of people connecting through their common passion. Leaving their day to day behind to spend time with like-minded people and creating new friendships," he said. The camping festival will feature a program of races and entertainment for all ages. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said he hoped Tasmanians would make a special effort to support events going ahead such as Mona Foma, and he was impressed with sporting event support at the Ashes and NBL. "If you put on a quality event, people will still show up," he said. "The vast majority of Tasmanians and our visitors just want to move on with life." Mr Martin said the number of events that had cancelled was disappointing. "We have put a lot of effort into getting the events calendar back in order after a couple of difficult years. We were hopeful we could have a relatively normal 2022 season," he said. "The scale of Omicron has thrown everyone, but at the same time I am looking forward to the events that are going ahead." Mr Martin said he had heard from event operators that every time an event was cancelled it made it more difficult to bring it back. "We are hopeful that the worst of Omicron will be over in the next few weeks," he said. "I hope things will start to normalise. This is not just a Tasmanian issue, all over Australia events are dealing with this." However, Mr Martin was pleased with the support the state government had provided the events sector. READ MORE: New restaurant lighting the way in Launceston's CBD On Friday, Premier Peter Gutwein announced that major events registered for 1000 tickets or more under the Events Framework, operating between December 15 and January 14, and impacted by COVID-19, could register their impact with Business Tasmania. Targeted financial assistance will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Last week, Events Minister Sarah Courtney announced The Event Ready Grant Program - where Tasmanian event organisers could apply for funding of up to $5000 to support COVID-19 associated costs - would be extended to help aid upcoming events.

