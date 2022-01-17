newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A high-quality integrated retirement and healthcare project proposed south of Swansea, which had the unanimous backing of the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council, has been rejected by the Tasmanian Planning Commission. The decision, released on Friday, is a devastating blow to Tempus Village, the Cotton family of Kelvedon Estate, and local and Australian investors headed up by Tempus Village managing director Les Walden. "We are dismayed and shocked that the 3-member panel of the Tasmanian Planning Commission ignored the advice and recommendation of the Council as a planning authority, and ignored our independent experts," Mr Walden said. READ MORE: Active COVID cases continue to fall for sixth consecutive day "Most of all, the majority of the community wanted this project to happen and we have a database of people from the area and beyond who were looking forward to living in this rural retirement concept who will be absolutely devastated, as we are," he said. Mr Walden said Tempus Village is a new concept for Tasmania and required the Tasmanian Planning Commission to sign off on a rezoning of land from significant agriculture to a Particular Purpose Zone. "We don't believe there was an open mind to this vision of rural retirement and nursing home that we were presenting," he said. "We have asked the Planning Minister Roger Jaensch for a ministerial review of the decision." The Council's Senior Planner Mick Purves said reviews of the application and strategic documents identified that the proposal was consistent with local plans. "The proposal was consistent with the local Swansea Structure Plan, Glamorgan Spring Bay Strategic Plan, Regional Land Use Strategy and relevant state policies."

