As 2022 gets underway, so does a new program of exhibitions at galleries in Northern Tasmania. Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe has shared what art-lovers can look forward to from them this year. From March 13 to April 17, the talents of printmaker Sam Boarder will be displayed at the gallery. Boarder is a North-West Coast artist who was born in Burnie and grew up in Wynyard and Sisters Beach. "I first became interested in printmaking when I was at high school and did a linocut print in art class," she said. READ MORE: People released from isolation doubles as cases fall "Over the years whenever I would see printmaking in exhibitions or in magazines, I was always drawn to the graphical structure of prints and fascinated by the technical aspects of how pictures were created." About eight years ago, the artist purchased a large etching press, and about three years ago she took a course at Devonport TAFE in printmaking. "I am inspired by the amazing wildlife and flora we have in Tasmania and as a keen bushwalker, have focused my art on this," she said. Nigel Lazenby will then exhibit at the gallery from April 24 to May 29. Lazenby's displayed work will contain landscapes, animals, and surreal images, with the medium to vary from works on paper to acrylic. The gallery will then host its 9th annual Gestalt Exhibition from June 5 until July 31, which takes on its own unique character each year. READ MORE: The global fitness craze setting up shop in Launceston's CBD Another annual exhibition, Becoming Famous, will also be held again in 2022. Becoming Famous has been held since 2006 and displays the work of school students from Kinder-Year 12 in the North-East and Scottsdale. Celebrate the start of a new season with Spring into Spring, to be held from August 21 to October 11. The talents of John Gibb will be displayed in the gallery again in 2022, with his Flinders Island Collection II from October 16 to November 27. Gibb is a landscape artist, working mostly with acrylic on canvas, and has exhibited at Scottsdale since the gallery first opened in 2005. "His exquisitely detailed and realistic paintings have now become sought after by many discerning art collectors in Tasmania," gallery co-owner Shirley Rootes Martin said. For those wanting a taste of art in January, the Mirabilla Exhibition is now on and will run until February 27. However, the annual exhibition will also be held again from December 4 to March 26, 2023. Two paintings from each artist who exhibit with the gallery are accepted into the exhibition. The theme is open, but the work can not have been shown in the North-East previously. To see more from the gallery, visit scottsdaleartgallerycafe.com.au.

