Active COVID cases in the state have fallen as the number of people released from isolation more than doubled in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 1100 new COVID-19 cases - 483 less than the previous day - as the total number of active cases in the state also fell from 8746 to 7969. READ MORE: How an online group became a safe space for those fearing COVID The number of people released from isolation surged by 1164 from 731 on Wednesday to 1895 today, bringing the total number of people released from isolation to 6678. Patients in hospital also rose from 22 to 23, with the Department of Health confirming 10 hospital patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19 - rising from eight the previous day. READ MORE: Tasmanian Health Service makes changes to staff screening The department said the remaining 13 COVID-19 positive cases in hospital were being treated for unrelated medical conditions, while zero patients have been admitted to intensive care. The number of people in the COVID@ home program also fell by 35 from 271 to 236, while people under observation in the state's three community case management facilities rose by one to 37. READ MORE: The global fitness craze setting up shop in Launceston's CBD Rapid antigen tests continue to record the bulk of new COVID cases with 847 RATs and 253 PCR tests providing the states latest new case numbers. The number of Lab tests conducted fell slightly from 2699 to 2421, while 15,460 RATs were handed out - 4996 more than the previous day. More information is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

