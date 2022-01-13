newsletters, editors-pick-list, bft, body fitness training, launceston, gym, fitness class, tasmania, Stacey Norton-Smith

Launceston's city centre will soon get its own Body Fit Training centre, which marks the fifth location statewide for the ever-expanding group workout provider. BFT, which is based in Melbourne, has amassed more than 300 franchisers since it was founded just five years ago. Considered a competitor to the widespread F45 gym program, BFT doesn't have a traditional gym setup. READ MORE: Cheque thief gets more time behind bars BFT members do not have access to a traditional gym to do with as they see fit, instead BFT prides itself on its group classes. The franchiser was given some significant financial propulsion late last year when it signed a $60 million deal with US fitness franchiser Xponential, which is now helping to accelerate the brand globally. Launceston's own BFT is earmarked for St John Street, just around the corner from the Brisbane Street Mall. READ MORE: Northern Tasmanians share what it's like catching COVID When opened, Launceston BFT will have expanded the brand's statewide footprint to five - following BFT centres opening in Hobart, Devonport, Burnie and Glenorchy. BFT Launceston will start offering between six and nine classes a day, with each class holding up to 36 members and lasting 50 minutes. The studio is expected to be ready in the coming weeks, and will be managed by Stacey Norton-Smith. "BFT is group training with a personalised experience. We're trying to give you personal training but without the personal training price tag," she said. To achieve this personalisation, Ms Norton-Smith noted that members are offered heart monitoring devices to help tailor sessions. "We use the heart-rate technology to really personalise the experience. I might be struggling during a class and someone else's heart rate might be quite controlled. It means the coach can ask people to push harder or back off if they need," she said. Raised in Perth, Tasmania, Ms Norton-Smith is an avid cricketer, coaching the Longford Cricket Club's women's team. READ MORE: Tasmanian ex-MP fined over unregistered gun She said her transition to health and fitness began around five years ago and having now visited BFT studios around the state - she liked what she saw. "It might sound a little bit cliche but walking into the Devonport and Burnie locations the vibe is really good."

