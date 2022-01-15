news, local-news,

IT has been with some bemusement I have been reading many of the correspondents to The Examiner bemoaning the increased availability and use of e-scooters, and calls to ban them. It is reminiscent of when motor vehicles first started to be used on public streets and people wanted them banned, or at least heavily regulated. Indeed, in the early days of motorcars in some countries, it was led by a man waving a red flag. Cars were regarded with great suspicion and labelled 'toys'. READ MORE: Are our face masks up to scratch against Omicron's rapid spread? Those early protests were later followed by others in the 1950s, particularly across the United States of America when car ownership/use began to increase greatly. Now, here we are in the 21st Century and people are again protesting the emergence of a relatively new form of mobility, the e-scooter. Yes, there have been some issues identified, but that is what trials are for: to identify elements that need attention. Relax people, e-scooters are not evil and as history has shown they will become accepted as a viable alternative to other forms of transport in urban areas. THERE are always going to be inconsiderate people leaving things where they shouldn't. Do we have to ban something else that brings life and sparkle to a fairly repressed and subdued city just because another misanthropic Luddite doesn't like the latest gadget? PLEASE close borders. Many Tasmanians have been so pleased about the way our Premier had kept our borders closed so we have been able to live a free life. Since he has opened them, many Tasmanians have stopped going places. From what I have read in The Examiner mostly in my opinion and the many people who are not happy, he may lose the next election. Many are saying he's spent $4 million to have the Ashes played here, which he says will open up Tasmania to the world. READ MORE: Close to 7500 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania Sadly it now won't show the once-free open Tasmania, but just another place with a very high COVID rate, an Omicron-infected Island. It's also sad that now people who have been on the waiting list for an operation now have to wait longer. Many are waiting to see if the Premier will close the borders after the $4 million cricket match. I have always voted Liberal, but for the first time in my life, I am no longer sure. THE Morrison government's handling of Omicron is scandalous, ducking any responsibility by saying this is an individual matter. Do your own testing. Where? Proper testing clinics have been closed, the remainder are overwhelmed. READ MORE: Passenger killed, one hospitalised after crash How then? RAT testing, at your own expense, for the government refuses to pay, would undercut chemists' business. No, Chemist Warehouse says, it wouldn't - we want as many tested as possible. But most chemists have sold out anyway, not enough supplies, thanks to the government's lack of planning. In short, the federal government refuses to accept responsibility for anything to do with COVID. They do not care as long as they are off the hook. Remember that come the elections. IT IS little wonder many people are anxious about the public health situation. We are facing constant news bulletins about increasing infection numbers with concern magnified by some politicians jeering at government leaders, seemingly delighted at what they claim is a massive failure of protection. Government is always a good punching bag and a few pollies cannot resist the opportunity to trumpet and focus attention on themselves. READ MORE: O'Keefe's Hotel sold to long-running Launceston business It is time for a little perspective. Yes, the latest Omicron virus strain is highly infectious and it is most likely that all of us will become affected, although not necessarily seriously infected. As with the flu, some of us could die, but most will recover from an uncomfortable few days of nausea and lethargy. The vaccinations have helped. To maintain a Tassie bubble and keep others out was not a realistic proposition, so governments have taken appropriate alternative measures. Criticising them for lack of preparedness is opportunistic, as no one foresaw the current situation. To expect our governments to be superhuman oracles, capable of absolute community protection, is as unrealistic as some of the anti-vax beliefs. It is time to move on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/36112f60-c5c1-4d0d-846a-96278cc3b27f.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg