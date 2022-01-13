news, local-news,

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash at Longford that killed his passenger. The 39-year-old passenger, from Newstead, died at the scene on Wellington Street late yesterday, after police say the 53-year-old motorcycle driver, from Longford, appeared to have lost control and crashed into a truck that was turning onto High Street. Early investigations suggested the motorcyclist may have been speeding before he crashed into the truck that was carrying a trailer with machinery at the time. Police, paramedics and firefighters had all been called to the scene just after 4.40pm. Tasmania Police Sergeant Stuart Greenwood said the motorcycle driver had been taken to the Launceston General Hospital with "serious injuries". While the driver of the truck was not physically injured, he was also taken to hospital for assessment. The road remains closed. The truck driver and the motorcycle driver were both tested for drugs and alcohol, but police did not believe either were contributing factors. Both the motorcycle driver, and his passenger, were from Launceston. Speaking at the scene, Sergeant Greenwood urged drivers more generally to take care. "At this stage it is very early, crash investigators are examining the scene, early investigations indicate speed may have been a factor," Sergeant Greenwood said. "Speed is one of the fatal five, this time of year there is lots of motorists on the road, watch your speed, monitor alcohol and drugs ... none of these things go well together when driving."

