news, local-news, Dare Collective, e-scooters, RACT, Tasmania's border, Omicron, COVID, covid

HOW or why do these e-scooters have the right to be on the footpath? I have a friend who has to use a motorised chair to move around on the streets in our suburb. On the very first day of this e-scooter virus, as a promotion one was left in the middle of the footpath so she could not travel freely. "Grown" men are racing each other and are a danger to us all. Although I do believe that if thrown into the Esk River they do not sink, give it a go. This toy of Satan is a hazard on the streets and should be removed. Small business owners plead with government as COVID numbers ramp up I am delighted to read about the creation of Dare Collective theatre. There is so little contemporary and challenging theatre in Tasmania for an intelligent adult audience. I suggest the model should be Red Stitch in Melbourne which is an actor-owned company. It produces thought-provoking plays that are often brilliantly acted without any gimmicks. Travel-hungry tourists finally make it to Tasmania IT SEEMS the RACT is a bit out of touch, with the latest thinking in government circles. We are now in the era of "personal responsibility". You can shelve those ten year old plans, we won't be needing them. SO THERE we were, the war was won, we had kept COVID out of Tasmania. The rest of Australia was doing well, too. Not as well as us, but pretty good. Then the governments decided to run up the white flag, pull the troops out and run for the hills. Now we have ludicrous statements from our supposed leaders, telling us that all is well, they have it under control. The NSW Premier is the most comical but we seem to be following suit. I am sure that the doctors, hospitals and medical system in general are suitably impressed by the empty platitudes being thrown about. There are a lot of sick people in the world, and I am not just referring to those with COVID but rather those that have obtained test kits and are now selling them for extravagant prices. Lap of Tasmania fundraiser raises nearly $15,000 for Magnolia House This is a time when we want to see the best of people and it is so apparent in our medical workers, but we all need to be our best by getting those vaccinations, staying safe by wearing masks and isolating if we have too. Let's make 2022 a great year. Our leaders seem to have no idea of human psychology. To stop advising me of places where I might have been exposed to a COVID risk just as the numbers are escalating exponentially makes me more anxious rather than less. It makes me want to be tested more, too. I will mostly be staying home for the foreseeable future. I won't be visiting restaurants or cafes to sit down, or shopping more than necessary. I apologise to all my local hospitality venues, I value your presence in my community. I hope the tourists keep you afloat. I feel sorry for all the people who own businesses and who work in hospitality and shops. Please keep safe. In the age of Omicron it seems that being vaccinated is a help, but not the protection we originally hoped it would be. So it's an interesting decision, to seem to say just let it rip. And then just stand back and watch. I'm disappointed that our politicians have decided that our health is less important than the economy. I hope the economy is worth it. I know I shall be thinking very carefully about where my votes will go next time I get my chance. It won't be to our current leaders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/ae831444-70c6-4bd3-8e07-692f4abfc091.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg