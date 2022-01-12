news, local-news,

Launceston's aspiring swimmers were gifted a rare opportunity this week. Four-time Olympian Geoff Huegill was in town on Wednesday at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre, where he hosted the first leg of his two-day clinic for swimmers aged from nine to 14. The same location is also set to accommodate the high-performance session Huegill plans to oversee on Friday, for kids aged above 15, who race competitively. The Queenslander is best known for picking up bronze and silver medals at the Sydney Olympics. Now retired, he said he was excited to be able to teach Tasmania's next batch of swimming superstars some of the tips and tricks that he learnt during his accomplished career. "If I can contribute in any way, by helping the kids change their thinking, or offering some form of motivation or inspiration, then it will have been a job well done," he said. There was a diverse range of participants at the clinic, not just in age, but in terms of where they hailed from too, with some travelling from Burnie and Devonport. Huegill relocated to Launceston from Singapore about six months ago to be closer to family. Shortly after arriving, parents and kids began to reach out to him, resulting in the formation of the clinic. Huegill emphasised the benefit swimming clinics provided and recalled one that former Olympian Lisa Curry held in his hometown of Mackay having a very positive impact on him. He said he planned to put on more clinics after the uptake in his resulted in the sessions, both capped at 60 kids, being booked out. Three are scheduled to be held in Hobart next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/8995f5a0-d2f1-4ddb-aa7c-cab54f41903e.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg