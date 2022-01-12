news, local-news,

A Newnham man who had two cheques in his anus when police arrested him for breaching curfew conditions of his bail will spend at least five months in jail. Martin John Sajben, 36, of Newnham, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a total of six counts of computer-related fraud, two counts of possession of stolen property, burglary, stealing and two counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, possession of controlled plant and four counts of breaching bail between late 2020-2021. The court heard that in August police found Sajben in George Street about 9.50pm in breach of the curfew conditions of his bail. "He said he was waiting for a mate to pick him up," police prosecutor Natalie Clark said. "He was charged and detained and a search found two Westpac cheques in his anus." READ MORE: Man rescued from Cataract Gorge floodwaters Magistrate Simon Brown said that many of the offences involved the theft of items stolen from mailboxes and the use of cards such as credit cards for the defendant's use. "General deterrence is an important sentencing factor to safeguard the integrity of the mail system," he said. He said that Sajben was not a young offender, but had a significant criminal history involving drug and driving matters. "You have been given suspended sentences on several occasions," he said. However, he said that a recent 68 days in custody on the current charges was the longest period he had spent in jail. READ MORE: Thousands of positive cases told they can leave quarantine by mistake Mr Brown said that Sajben had been given a three month and two-day suspended sentence in January last year for similar types of offending. "The effectively wholly-suspended sentence has done nothing to promote your rehabilitation," he said. He said that drug addiction was behind most of the crimes. "Imprisonment is the only option reasonably open to the court," he said. Mr Brown activated the suspended sentence, backdated to November 6, 2021. He added a further five months jail but suspended three months on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence for 18 months. He also imposed a 12-month Community Correction Order aimed at addressing his drug addiction. READ MORE: Northern Tasmanians share what it's like to catch COVID The court heard that Sajben was the perpetrator of a crime after he disposed of a cigarette in the vicinity of a burglary and stealing at the Village Motor Inn, South Launceston, in November 2020. "The defendant was smoking a cigarette which was later collected by police," Ms Clark said. "Forensic analysis identified the defendant." Items stolen included a National Australia Bank Cheque Book and a master key to all the rooms. On November 11, two cheques of $5000 were deposited at an ATM into an account. The amount was initially transferred before being identified as fraudulent by NAB. READ MORE: Accountant on 338 charges must plea in February In May last year, Sajben and a female were seen acting suspiciously at Maritime Way at the University of Tasmania. Sajben dropped a shopping bag full of stolen soft drinks and fled, but police found him hiding under the bridge at Newnham Way. A subsequent search was conducted at a cubby house in the yard of his parent's home and stolen property was recovered.

