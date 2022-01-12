coronavirus, covid, tasmania, launceston, scottsdale, symptoms, tested, vaccinated

When 57-year-old Newstead woman Gabe Adkins first contracted COVID she found the symptoms anything but mild. Ms Adkins said she had no idea why her symptoms were so bad, given she was double vaccinated, fit and healthy. "COVID obviously enjoys breaking the rules," she said. READ MORE: Search found cheques hidden in man's anus "[I had] migraines, body chills, bronchial pain, laboured breathing and nausea. I took panadol four hourly for four consecutive days, and bisolvon to break up the chest congestion. "[It was] awful for the first three or for days, now it's more bearable [but there's] still respiratory symptoms and bad headaches." Like Ms Adkins, a 37-year-old Launceston nurse, who chose not be named because she was a healthcare worker, classified her symptoms as moderate rather than severe. She was part of the COVID@Home system, and said recent symptoms felt in her chest where it hurt to cough, was congested in her lungs and made her short of breath concerned her due to an asthma diagnosis she had. "I started with a sore throat, headache, then aching joints and fevers, now I've got vertigo/dizziness and vomiting," she said. Though, like Ms Adkins said, COVID enjoyed breaking the rules, and several COVID infected Northern Tasmanians described particularly mild symptoms. Sarah Jane Clark, 42 from Legana, said while her mild "flu-like" symptoms were less than ideal, it was the isolation she had to undergo from her children and partner that was the hardest for her. When 26-year-old Shannon Hill, from Scottsdale, tested positive on January 8, she had reason to be concerned. The soon to be mother was 35 weeks pregnant, and had chosen not to get vaccinated while she was pregnant. Despite her vaccination status, she said within three days she was not experiencing any symptoms. Before that, it was only headaches and fatigue - something she said was typical of her pregnancy anyway. Twenty-six-year-old Sheffield mother of two Laura Smith, who was also unvaccinated, said she experienced "pretty bad" symptoms, that were "definitely not mild". Her COVID experience lingered for 11 days until she was at the point where she felt she was nearing 100 per cent healthy. "Day five I started to feel like I had the flu - a runny nose and generally feeling unwell and that lasted for another four days." Ms Smith was unable to find anyone to care for her children, and as a result they caught the virus as well. She said her 10-year-old son and four-month-old daughter both exhibited little to no symptoms and were well within days. A 19-year-old Karoola woman, who also chose not to be named, said her experience with COVID was "horrible". She first started feeling sick last Wednesday and for four days she "absolutely miserable" and "barely left [her] bed". North-East woman Vanessa Fysh, 39, was one of her family of six to contract the virus. She was in quarantine at Royal George with her 43-year-old fiance, and four children aged from 14 to 20. She said, among her family, three members were experiencing symptoms that could be considered mild, but three others had some that were more significant. "Two days out of all of it were the worst, but other than that I'd class it as mild," she said. "We all had the cough, then some of us had headaches behind the eyes, a sore throat, body aches and sweats especially at night. The first few days are the worst." READ MORE: Man dies in custody in Tasmania Ms Fysh said despite the symptoms, the hardest thing she had found about having COVID was trying to get a test to conclude her eventual diagnosis. "I started to get symptoms on Thursday, but couldn't get any kind of test at all until Saturday ... then the other five of us tested positive," she said. "Having to travel to Launceston (one hour drive), when you're not well, to get tests wasn't great fun."

