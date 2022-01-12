news, local-news,

Tasmania has recorded 1583 new COVID-19 cases as people under observation in community case management facilities fell. In the past 24 hours, the total number of active COVID cases in the state rose from 8356 to 8746, while the number of people in the state's case management facilities fell from 50 to 36. The number of people in the COVID@home program also fell slightly to 271 from 278. People released from isolation was recorded at 731, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from COVID to 4795. Zero patients have been admitted to intensive care, although 22 people are under observation in the state's hospitals, with the Department of Health advising eight patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19. The department confirmed the remaining 14 positive cases in hospital were all being treated for unrelated medical conditions. Rapid antigen tests continue to be the primary form of COVID detection, with 847 tests completed. Lab tests in the state rose by 315 to 2699, while 736 PCR tests were also recorded. According to the department, 10464 rapid antigen tests were also handed out in the past 24 hours. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

