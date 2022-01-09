news, local-news,

Launceston-born businessman Allan Bukuya has completed his Lap of Tasmania fundraising bike ride, and blown his initial goal of $10,000 out of the water. Growing up in Northern Tasmania, Mr Bukuya had experiences with family violence, inspiring him to raise money for the Launceston Women's Shelter, Magnolia House. "Every person on the planet deserves to feel safe, particularly in their own home," he said. READ MORE: Face masks for students under consideration before school year starts After setting an initial fundraising goal of $10,000, after circumnavigating Tasmania on his bike- Mr Bukuya had raised $14,585- or nearly $10 per kilometer ridden. Magnolia House chief executive Jenny Bertram said it was heart-warming to hear how much of an impact the shelter had had on Mr Bukuya as a child. "It is a wonderful compliment to the people who worked at the shelter in the 80s," she said. READ MORE: Whistleblower's fight for compensation continues three decades later "From the time we opened in 1975 we have had so many different workers but all with a main goal in common; to work towards making a positive impact on the lives of the women and children who seek safety and support at the shelter." Ms Bertram said that she had kept in close correspondence with Mr Bukuya and had enjoyed following his journey around Tasmania.. "I have followed his journey via email correspondence and Instagram, hearing about him riding on some very hot days, a day when he rode 50kms over a corrugated gravel road, hearing about him setting up camp sometimes quite late at night," Ms Bertram said. READ MORE: COVID-19 disrupts Launceston Magistrates Court "I felt quite emotional hearing about what he was doing and seeing the donation amount growing." A new development by the state government will see the current capacity at Magnolia house doubling early next year, and Ms Bertram said the funds raised by Mr Bukuya would help support the purchase of a car to be used by the residents. "Work is already progressing on the building of 15 new units to support families who are experiencing homelessness, most who are escaping family violence," Ms Bertram said. "The new unit development is being funded by the State Government's Affordable Action Plan and the Commonwealth Government's Safe Places grant." Ms Bertram said the support from the community for Mr Bukuya's fundraising goal was "overwhelming" and all staff members were thankful to all those that had donated. Donations to Magnolia House will support the purchase of vouchers and amenities for the new units, and can be made at lws.org.au/donations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

