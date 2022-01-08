newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian public high school students could be required to wear face masks when school returns next month. An Education Department spokesperson, in response to answers put to Education Minister Sarah Courtney, said the department was working with Public Health to ensure appropriate safety measures were in place in schools, such as matters around physical distancing and mask wearing. They said the department was working with Public Health to determine if school camps, normally held near the beginning of the year, could proceed. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire The spokesperson said unvaccinated students would not be excluded from any school activities when classes resumed in line with the principle of access to education under the Education Act. "However, where any off-campus activities are offered to students, these will be subject to the rules of those facilities," they said. "The Department of Education and schools will proactively manage this to ensure all students continue to have access to opportunities to complete the full curriculum." READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy The Education Department has procured 1000 air purifiers for state schools, of which 800 had already been allocated to schools. "Further air purifiers will be received and distributed before the start of term," the spokesperson said. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "This is in addition to other work to increase ventilation and air flow, including repairs to windows and maintenance of heating and cooling systems. "The majority of this work is expected to be complete before the commencement of term one." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

