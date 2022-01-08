news, local-news,

COVID-19 concerns disrupted proceedings at the Launceston Magistrates Court on Friday when two Magistrates were absent. Devonport-based magistrate Duncan Fairley travelled to Launceston to deal with matters from the court lists of the two Magistrates. COVID-19 also affected defendants with a number being contacted by telephone because they were suffering symptoms or were a close contact. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire The Examiner understands that some lawyers were asked to have a test and isolate after being in the presence of the affected magistrates for more than four hours at times over the past week. A Department of Justice spokesperson said:" Like all workplaces in Tasmania, the Magistrates Court is operating under a COVID-19 Safety Plan, with appropriate safety measures in place including social distancing, increased cleaning and other health and safety arrangements." "The Magistrates Court is managing any staff absences due to possible COVID-19 exposure just as the court does for any unplanned leave. "Anyone working in the court who tests positive to COVID-19 or is required to isolate as a close contact of a positive case will be managed in line with current Public Health advice. "There are no changes to Court operations at this time. The court continues to monitor the current situation and will advise court users and the community if there are any changes to services." READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy On Friday numerous matters were adjourned indefinitely including one in which a defendant was on the telephone. He said it was inappropriate to deal with the matter when the defendant was not in court. He also issued several warrants for the arrest of defendants who had failed to appear. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania It is the second blow COVID-19 has dealt to the justice system this week after the Chief Justice Alan Blow, AO, postponed jury trials for at least six weeks because of the fear that jurors could catch COVID-19 and be unable to complete a trial. READ MORE: More than 50 health service staff in North COVID-positive A Prospect Vale man, Luke Andrew Krushka, who was due to be sentenced in relation to a confrontation in Launceston CBD on May 29, 2020, will have to wait a month to find out his fate. Krushka, who was found guilty in December of two counts of assault police, two counts of common assault, and a count of possessing a dangerous article in a public place, was due to be sentenced by a Launceston magistrate at 2.15 pm. His sentencing has been adjourned until February 9 at 2.15pm.

