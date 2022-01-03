community,

A St Helens group is calling for expressions of interest from artists interested in creating a community art piece. Entitled Off the Track, The St Helens Destination Action Plan Group is establishing a sculpture trail around Georges Bay. The group will select at least one sculpture to be unveiled as the first piece of the trail around Georges Bay, St Helens that complements and showcases the environment while providing a unique visitor experience. A new sculpture each year will become an annual event and part of the already established Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival. The group welcomes submissions from individuals or groups, who wish to be funded to design, create and install the inaugural sculptures for this exciting new public trail. The selected sculpture will be officially revealed over the June 2022 long weekend, as part of the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival. The closing date for applications is February 7. For more information visit www.bodc.tas.gov.au/council/tenders/

