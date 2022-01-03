newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One of Evandale's historic buildings is under offer, with the new purpose of the office unknown following the change of hands. The old Evandale Post Office, located at 2 High Street, was listed for sale in mid November after the owners - who had renovated the building - decided to sell. Sims for Property agent Georgie Roberts said the sale was likely to be completed, and had only been delayed due to the holiday period. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 The blank canvas the old owners left has provided plenty of potential opportunities for the new mainland owners. The 1898 building has the possibility to be turned into an extended home, shop front, restaurant or cafe, or Airbnb - which is what the most recent owners were considering. "However, there are some small restrictions in regards to parts of the building due to its heritage," Ms Roberts said. About 40 people expressed interest in purchasing the building, which Ms Roberts said was high for such a unique property. The property features a well-established garden, a sheltered outdoor area, electric gates, and ample parking for cars with two carports, a garage, and a gravelled space. READ MORE: Opening credits list new Star Theatre ownership The upstairs of the house consists of three bedrooms - two have built-in robes - and a walk-in robe or study nook. Downstairs offers multiple living areas with the potential to be turned into more bedrooms, a country-style kitchen, and bathroom. A separate laundry is also included. The building also has newly installed wood heaters, ducted heating and cooling, and a solar system. The old post office is situated five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from Launceston's CBD, and walking distance from the local school. The building was previously up for sale in 2019 from the then owners Carol and Jim Brown, who had been working for nearly 11 years behind the counter and delivering mail. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/871fe395-ef01-4292-87ec-dd5dac7c8dac.jpg/r844_422_5352_2969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg