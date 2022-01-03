coronavirus,

Questions have been raised about the long-term viability of the government's coronavirus response, after cases in the state rose past 1200 on Sunday. Acting Labor leader Anita Dow said with 1000 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania the government needed to explain their plan to manage community care facilities across the state. READ MORE: Launceston motorsport legend Geoffrey Smedley dies aged 90 "Community care facilities are intended to be a key part of the government's plan to care for Tasmanians with COVID and it is critical they are adequately resourced and have the capacity required," she said. "We have now passed 1000 active cases of the virus in the state and as demand on community care facilities continues to rise it is important the Premier explains how increasing demand will be met." According to the government's hospital preparedness plan, the state has capacity for 2500 people to be monitored remotely through COVID@home, with 100 community case management facility beds, including 50 in Hobart, 25 in the North-West and 25 In Launceston. READ MORE: Opening credits list new Star Theatre ownership As of Sunday, 316 people were being managed in the COVID@home program, with 60 people under observation in community case management facilities. State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the Department of Health was actively monitoring daily caseloads and were working through additional capacity - should it be required. She said extra capacity would be made available before space in CCMF accommodation ran out, and said with the new national rule for discharging isolated COVID cases, she anticipated a regular turnover of beds. Statistics from the Department of Health showed that between January 1, and January 2, people being observed in community case management facilities declined by 19. READ MORE: 'It's disbelief': Child in ICU after car allegedly driven through tent Ms Morgan-Wicks said staffing of the three nurse-led facilities would fluctuate depending on admission numbers, and said people in the facilities were being monitored virtually. She said the Department of Health would manage the capacity of the facilities to ensure that COVID positive people unable to safely isolate themselves in their own home had appropriate accommodation. Ms Morgan-Wicks said people in the community case management facilities were not considered medical patients and would only be placed in a hospital unless their condition required it. "CCMF participants are not admitted patients. An individual would only be escalated to a hospital setting if their condition deteriorated," she said. Ms Dow said with case numbers continuing to rise, the community was concerned about how the state's overburdened health system would cope. "We have seen 404 new cases in the past 24 hours and it is abundantly clear COVID cases will continue to grow across our communities," she said. READ MORE: Punters spend first day at historic race On Saturday, Premier Peter Gutwein said a rise in cases was expected, but with high vaccination rates and the Omicron variant proving to be less severe, the state was well prepared. "Unlike March 2020, when we were heading into winter when respiratory diseases have more severe impacts, we are in the height of summer, which if there were a good time to deal with a virus like this - now is it," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/594d83c0-5c43-462c-8496-401fcc247c95.jpg/r10_762_4022_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg