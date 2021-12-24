newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Virgin and Jetstar flights in and out of Launceston remain unaffected after numerous flights between Sydney and Melbourne were cancelled. Multiple Virgin and Jetstar flights on the mainland were cancelled after airline crew members were reportedly required to isolate due to COVID requirements. READ MORE: Why regions with COVID on their 'doorstep' are particularly concerned In Launceston, one Qantas flight, QF2285 from Melbourne to Launceston was cancelled on Friday around 4pm. According to Virgin and Jetstar flight status tracker and arrivals and departures board at the Launceston Airport, no other flights into the North of the state had been impacted. Virgin Australia confirmed no flights planned for Launceston had been affected by the events on the mainland and said all planned flights out of the North would proceed as scheduled. Flights into the South of the state also remained mostly unaffected, however, Jetstar flight JQ722 from Hobart and Sydney, due to depart around 5:30pm was cancelled. READ MORE: Santa makes appearance in Launceston ahead of Christmas A Jetstar spokesperson said they appreciate the frustration the cancellations caused, especially for customers travelling for Christmas. "We sincerely apologise for the impact these changes are having on travel plans," they said. "We are working to minimise any delays and re-accommodating passengers on flights as close as possible to their original departure times. READ MORE: Man dead following single-vehicle crash Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin said while some cancellations and delays were commonplace for airlines, he was not aware of any significant impact on flights between Tasmania and the mainland. Flights into the North of the state continue a strong year for Launceston aviation after securing a range of historic direct flights to several mainland destinations including Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email - Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/835a3761-cc6c-45a8-9a90-176a10ed3547.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg