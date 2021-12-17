news, local-news, hillcrest, donation, christmas, carols, launceston, the-examiner, examiner

Fifty per cent of the donations received by The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal at Saturday's Launceston Christmas Carols will be passed on to victims of Thursday's Devonport tragedy. Typically donations made at the event, via tin collection, go towards the Empty Stocking appeal, but this year half will be extended to families directly impacted by what unfolded at Hillcrest Primary on Thursday. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran A GoFundMe appeal started in the wake of the tragedy had raised more than $750,000 by 4pm on Friday as names of the five victims were released. The carols event was set to proceed from 5.30pm on Saturday at the Country Club of Tasmania. The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised $54,491.25 from 85 donations.

