One child injured in yesterday's jumping castle tragedy is now recovering at home while three remain in a critical condition. Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine confirmed five children - aged between 11 and 12 - were tragically killed. An investigation into the tragedy will continue, but here's what we know: About 10am at Hillcrest Primary School, a gust of wind picked up a jumping castle and several 'zorb' balls during an end-of-school-year celebrations. Police understand that about 40 students in grade five and six were taking part in the activities when the inflatable became airborne. The children had fallen from a height of 10-metres. Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said several adults witnessed the "confronting and distressing" incident and rendered first-aid. Five children between the age of 11 and 12 died after falling at the school fun day. Commissioner Hine could confirm three boys and two girls had lost their lives. One child injured had been discharged from hospital and will be recovering at home while three remain in a critical condition. Police said "a significant local wind event" reportedly lifted the jumping castle into the air. They have not been able to confirm what had been used to anchor the inflatable to the ground. Commissioner Hine said police will investigate the matter alongside WorkSafe Tasmania, which will include whether the jumping castle was tethered before the fatal accident unfolded. The Coroner had already visited the scene yesterday and a police investigation is underway. Commissioner Hine said a report will be passed onto the coroner, which will be used for a future inquest into the deaths. Fundraisers have started in the wake of the news filtering through about the fatal incident at Devonport. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the families of Zane Mellor and Addison Stewart who are among the five children who have tragically died. This is in addition to a fundraiser for all the families of the Hillcrest Primary School victims, which will be donated to the school's Parents and Friends Committee to distribute. Commissioner Hine said cross-agency community recovery arrangements are in place, led by the Tasmania Police Western District Commander, and police are liaising closely with the families affected. Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has vowed to stand with the families and loved ones of the five children who died. If people need support at this difficult time, there are a range of 24 hour support available:

