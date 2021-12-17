news, local-news,

Five children tragically killed in yesterday's devastating jumping castle incident have been identified by police. Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12 lost their lives while celebrating the end of the year at Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday morning. The students were five of nine playing on a jumping castle and several 'zorb' balls when it was blown into the air by a gust of wind. Three children remain in a critical condition while one is recovering at home. If people need support at this difficult time, there are a range of 24 hour support available:

