Bayles rounds out milestone trio with 50 games, Lee-Phillips duel to excite

After some injuries and hard-luck stories, North Launceston's Harry Bayles is hitting 50 games in a big day for the club.
The dashing half-back joins Brad Cox-Goodyer (250 games) and Fletcher Bennett (100) in reaching milestones as the Bombers host Lauderdale on Saturday.
Also an assistant coach, Bayles is making the most of what Adrian Smith described as "really strong credentials to play really good footy".
"The thing that's impressed me this year is that he's really determined," Smith said.
"He's another one of these brilliant young footballers who has a really strong footy IQ and the more that we've embraced him to understand, coach and lead, the better his footy's got as well.
"He asks great questions, he's got a really strong work ethic and isn't scared to raise an opinion or voice his ideas, so I think the more he's felt connected this year and his body's held up, his understanding of how we want to play ... has taken his game to a new level."
Bayles debuted for the Bombers in 2021, eventually moving to his half-back role last season.
Smith highlighted the importance of that position in North Launceston's structure and praised Bayles for embracing it and passing his knowledge onto others.
His co-captain Bennett described Bayles' start to the season as "unbelievable".
"He's improved out of sight compared to last year and he's really found himself at home down back playing that aggressive and attacking brand of footy and he gives us plenty of drive there off half-back."
The Bombers versus Bombers battle means two of the Tasmanian State League's premier rucks will go head to head.
North Launceston co-captain Alex Lee will face former AFL Giant, Blue and Bomber Andrew Phillips, with both men in the state's representative squad for upcoming matches.
Soon-to-be 250-gamer Cox-Goodyer said the match-up will be a high-quality one.
"If you look at some of the stats and some of the games that Flip has had throughout the years, he's had some monster games but I think Alex was the one that really took it to him down at Lauderdale," he said.
"It's a big key because he obviously gives them a lot of drive, which is what we've had with Alex as well.
"It's a fascinating match-up within the midfield as well, they've got a lot of experience and we had a lot of youth coming through there as well."
