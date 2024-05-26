The Examiner
Council goes against officer's recommendation, grants "one-off" $4000 to festival

Annika Rhoades
May 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Break O'Day Council has granted reallocation of $4000 from the Bay of Fires Arts Market to the festival. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A Tasmanian council has voted to reallocate $4000 of funding for the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival, going against a council officer's recommendation.

