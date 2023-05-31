The much anticipated annual Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival returns next weekend, featuring a few returning favourite events.
The festival kicks off with the 11th annual Exhibition Opening Gala on June 9, starting festivities with a smoking ceremony.
The gala night opening comprises of various art competitions including the $20,000 major art prize, the Tasmania shop local art prize which offers a $2,000 first prize, and a youth art prize.
The major art prize was a popular draw, receiving 105 entries including those from interstate, with 33 selected for exhibition starting the Friday evening until the Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Tasmania shop local art prize attracted around 40 entries and the winners for both competitions will be announced during the evening of the gala opening.
Saturday will feature the return of the Dawn Dash and Splash at Binalong Bay, for those feeling particularly brave enough to face the winter waters.
For patrons looking to stay dry, an Arts Trail is open over the long weekend covering around a dozen properties, along with an Artisan Market at the Panorama Hotel and much more.
More information on the festival and a full lineup of festivities can be found online at the Bay of Fire Winter Festival's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
