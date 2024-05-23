'We're better together': More support ahead of Peter Gutwein's 350km walk

Former premier Peter Gutwein has been showered in support ahead of his 350km walk from Burnie to Glenorchy.
The Walk aimed to showcase the importance of migrant and refugee communities for the state's economy, well-being and multiculturalism.
Managing director of FRM Materials Handling [FRM], Ed Jones had shown his support for the cause.
Now the chairman of Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania [MRC], Mr Gutwein said he was "staggered by the positive response".
"I know Ed to be exceptionally compassionate and community minded, and he didn't hesitate to contact me to throw his support behind The Walk," Mr Gutwein said.
"He knows the importance of inclusion and diversity to deliver stronger business and community outcomes, and we welcome his donation of $2000."
The donations will go towards helping MRC keep positive conversations going about the contributions of migrants and refugees - as well as provide more services and training in the community.
"Two out of every five Tasmanians are from a migrant background and it's important we recognise the contribution they make to strengthening our workplaces and our communities," he said.
Mr Jones said inclusion and compassion leads to better outcomes for people, organisations, and communities.
"We're better together. It's as simple as that," Mr Jones said.
"I know firsthand through amazing employees like our Financial Controller, Alice Lau, who migrated from Malaysia in 1990 to study in Australia as an overseas student - she has a double degree in accounting and IT and speaks four languages.
"I've worked with Alice for more than eight years, she adds immense value and I would not be in business today without her."
Mr Jones acquired FRM nine months ago and said the business had since focused on prioritising organisational culture and the community, which aligns with Mr Gutwein's values.
"We're stepping up to support The Walk because its purpose aligns directly with our values, which are all about safety, dependability and community," he said.
The Walk will take place over seven days from June 9-16, covering 350 kilometres from the MRC office in Burnie to the MRC office in Glenorchy.
Mr Gutwein said $50,000 was aimed to be raised - with $10,000 already reached.
Tasmanian businesses can support by donating through mrctas.org.au.
