Chatbots for child porn seekers: Tasmanians analyse Pornhub search data

Online porn users looking for sex videos of children are being targeted by chatbots and offered counselling help for their illegal abusive desires.
Tasmanian researchers are analysing child pornography searches on Pornhub as part of the reThink project, which is attempting to stop a rising demand for child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
The chatbots were triggered when people searched for 'child porn' or entered terms such as 'kids', 'lolita', 'little girl', 'young boy' or 'ddlg' (daddy daughter little girl).
The researchers believe that the internet has allowed individuals with 'even a passing interest in CSAM to satisfy their curiosities immediately, conveniently, cheaply, and at low risk'.
More than 2.8 million child porn searches triggered the chatbots over a 19-month period, and millions more received a pop-up warning message.
The child porn seekers were informed that CSAM is illegal and referred to the support service Stop It Now, which offers a free anonymous helpline to discuss sexual attractions to children.
Some of them acknowledged their sexual attraction to children and requested further support, some ignored the pop ups and searched for legal porn instead, while others became frustrated.
Multiple research papers show that typical offenders are 42-year-old, married, white males in full employment.
University of Tasmania's cybersecurity expert Joel Scanlan, legal expert Jeremy Pritchard, and others, evaluated the reThink project, which involved analysis of 7.72 gigabytes of search data from Pornhub.
Dr Scanlan said the evaluation looked at whether chatbots led people to access support services, and whether demand for abusive material dropped.
"The project lowered the number of searches quite significantly, and there were quite a few referrals," Dr Scanlan said.
"There is a bit of an offending trajectory [for child porn seekers]. They start on the open web, and might move to the dark web," he said.
"This is about getting onto them as early as possible to change the behaviour so they don't end up becoming a serial offender."
The evaluation report found that 68 child porn seekers rang the Stop it Now helpline, more than 1600 requested more information, and almost 500 clicked on the website.
A majority of child porn seekers did not continue searching for CSAM after the warnings and chatbots.
A small minority kept searching for CSAM even after seven warnings.
The report ultimately found that the chatbot method could prevent child sexual abuse.
"The chatbot was successful in deterring people from searching for child sexual abuse material on Pornhub," it said.
"It suggests that chatbots and warning messages may be an effective way of getting people to change their behaviour and preventing them from going down a path which could see them accessing criminal material and, potentially, abusing children."
The reThink project was a joint effort between Aylo (Pornhub's company), the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, and the Internet Watch Foundation.
The child porn searches represented 0.12 per cent of all Pornhub searches.
